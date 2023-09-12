'Wigan Warriors is in my DNA', admits Matty Peet after penning long-term contract extension

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 39-year-old has agreed to stay until the end of the 2027 campaign after returning Wigan to the top table during his two years in charge.

In his first year, Peet led Wigan to their first Challenge Cup success in nine years, thanks to a dramatic 16-14 victory over Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet brought the Challenge Cup home to Wigan in his first season last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Wigan top of the ladder heading into the last two games of his second season, Peet has been rewarded for his efforts since succeeding Adrian Lam.

“The club is in my DNA, and as a leader, my role here is very clear," he said.

"Walking into our environment every day, and seeing the quality of staff and players we have here, we’re all committed to striving to be one of the best sporting organisations in the UK.

"And I’m incredibly proud to extend my time with the club.

Peet joined Wigan 14 years ago as an Academy player and has progressed through a number of roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began his coaching journey at Westhoughton and Wigan St Patrick’s before moving back to Wigan as Scholarship coach in 2008.

After progressing quickly through the Scholarship and Academy coaching ranks, he became Head of Youth Performance in 2013.

And after a brief spell away at Sale Sharks Rugby Union, he returned as assistant first-team coach before landing the head coach position in November 2021.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support over the last two seasons," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope they can see the direction we are travelling and share my optimism about what is possible.

"The board have shown great faith in me and I strive every day to repay that trust not just in a winning rugby team but one that represents Wigan with style and integrity.