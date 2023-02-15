After recovering from lengthy injuries, the pair enjoyed an impressive 2022 campaign, with their pace and skill proving unstoppable at times.

Following some time back in Australia, Field admits he was pleased to return to England for the last stint of pre-season.

He said: “It was good to spend time with friends and family back home, and to go to the beach for a little while.

Field and French will be looking to continue their form from last season

“I did the Formby runs here last year, so I was pretty happy I missed that one.

“I don’t really mind the cold too much, it’s just the dark. I hate how dark it is during this period, but it’s good to be around the group.

“Last year, I was just happy to be back playing and I’m enjoying my footy and that’s all I’m going to try to do again, taking each game as it comes.

“You get all of the reps at training, and you can build that continuity with both edges, where you’re not chopping and changing positions all of the time.

Jai Field

“Me and Bevan (French) were both happy to be playing with each other last year after season ending injuries, so it was enjoyable and we’ll hopefully do it again.

“We both come from Australia with a touch footy background, and I feel sometimes we do things where we just click and it makes it more fun for us.

“At this stage of the year, every team will say that they are all chasing trophies and silverware, but for us we are just focusing on ourselves, taking each week as it comes and keep ticking away.

“I don’t play for personal accolades, they are just added bonuses.

“For me it’s about trying to perform each week for Wigan and play the best I can to get results for the team.