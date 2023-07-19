Matty Peet’s side have already faced the Robins twice this season- with both fixtures proving testing.

In the first meeting, the East Yorkshire club claimed a 27-18 victory, while the Warriors needed golden point to pick up a win in the most recent clash .

Ahead of the upcoming tie in Leeds, Field, who was part of the Wigan team that won the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Stadium last season, stated: “I’m looking forward to getting out there for the big game.

Jai Field

“We don’t have a knockout competition like this in Australia, so it’s good to be involved in it because that’s what you want in your career.

“The stakes are a lot higher and teams turn up desperate to get a result and a win.

“It’d be nice to go back to back but we’re not looking too far ahead- Hull KR have played great against us both times this year so we will have to be on it on Sunday to get a result.

“We need to find some consistency in our game. It helps to have a string of few games together with a settled spine.

“We’re hoping this can springboard a good run into the backend of the year.