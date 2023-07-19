News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Jai Field looks ahead to the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR

Jai Field says Wigan Warriors will have to be at their best to overcome Hull KR in this Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley (K.O. 5pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side have already faced the Robins twice this season- with both fixtures proving testing.

In the first meeting, the East Yorkshire club claimed a 27-18 victory, while the Warriors needed golden point to pick up a win in the most recent clash .

Ahead of the upcoming tie in Leeds, Field, who was part of the Wigan team that won the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Stadium last season, stated: “I’m looking forward to getting out there for the big game.

Jai Field
Most Popular

“We don’t have a knockout competition like this in Australia, so it’s good to be involved in it because that’s what you want in your career.

“The stakes are a lot higher and teams turn up desperate to get a result and a win.

“It’d be nice to go back to back but we’re not looking too far ahead- Hull KR have played great against us both times this year so we will have to be on it on Sunday to get a result.

“We need to find some consistency in our game. It helps to have a string of few games together with a settled spine.

“We’re hoping this can springboard a good run into the backend of the year.

“The game against Warrington was tough and physical, and they put you in good stead to play matches like the one on Sunday.”

