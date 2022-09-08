Wigan Warriors' Jai Field named among the Super League Man of Steel nominees

The fullback has been shortlisted alongside Salford Red Devils’ Brodie Croft and St Helens’ Jack Welsby.

After his first season in Super League was disrupted by injury, Field has enjoyed an exceptional 2022, scoring 20 tries and providing 24 assists.

Jai Field has been named on the Man of Steel shortlist

He was also part of the Wigan side that won the Challenge Cup back in May.