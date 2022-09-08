Wigan Warriors' Jai Field named among the Super League Man of Steel nominees
Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field has been nominated for the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:00 pm
The fullback has been shortlisted alongside Salford Red Devils’ Brodie Croft and St Helens’ Jack Welsby.
After his first season in Super League was disrupted by injury, Field has enjoyed an exceptional 2022, scoring 20 tries and providing 24 assists.
He was also part of the Wigan side that won the Challenge Cup back in May.
The Man of Steel will be confirmed at the Super League Awards on September 19.