Harry Smith produced a dramatic drop goal in the final moments of the match to give Matty Peet’s side a dramatic victory.

Jai Field impressed once again, as he went over for a brace, and continued his fantastic start to the Super League season.

Meanwhile, Bevan French made his return to action, and received a warm reception from the home fans.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Field at the double Jai Field went over for the opener after four minutes, before completing his brace with a superb try in the second half. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Was Jake Connor lucky to remain on the field? There were calls for Jake Connor to be punished, as he extended his leg while collecting the ball in the air. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. A landmark for Bateman John Bateman made his 250th career appearance during the win on Thursday evening. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Bevan is back Bevan French received a warm welcome from the Wigan fans as he made his return to action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales