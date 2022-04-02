Wigan Warriors narrowly won thanks to a late drop goal from Harry Smith

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field's brace amongst the standout moments from Thursday night

Wigan Warriors beat Hull FC 19-18 at the DW Stadium on Thursday night.

Harry Smith produced a dramatic drop goal in the final moments of the match to give Matty Peet’s side a dramatic victory.

Jai Field impressed once again, as he went over for a brace, and continued his fantastic start to the Super League season.

Meanwhile, Bevan French made his return to action, and received a warm reception from the home fans.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Field at the double

Jai Field went over for the opener after four minutes, before completing his brace with a superb try in the second half.

2. Was Jake Connor lucky to remain on the field?

There were calls for Jake Connor to be punished, as he extended his leg while collecting the ball in the air.

3. A landmark for Bateman

John Bateman made his 250th career appearance during the win on Thursday evening.

4. Bevan is back

Bevan French received a warm welcome from the Wigan fans as he made his return to action.

