Wigan Warriors beat Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon

Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the final four of the competition, and will now face St Helens at Leeds United’s Elland Road on May 7 as part of a triple header of games.

The game against Wakefield was far from straightforward, but provided plenty of notable moments, as Wigan put in a good display in both defence and attack.

Here are some of the highlights:

Jai Field goes over for the first of his three tries.

Thomas Leuluai produced some great footwork to assist Ethan Havard for a try.

Liam Farrell celebrates his try with the rest of his Wigan teammates

Bevan French made his first start of the season.

Jai Field went over in the final moments to complete his hat-trick.