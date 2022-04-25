Jai Field went over for a late try to claim a brace and the points for Matty Peet’s side.

Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell and Harry Smith were all on the scoresheet as well for the Warriors, as they extended their unbeaten home record this season.

Meanwhile, they also had to work hard in defence in order to keep Salford out.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Channel 4 in action Channel 4 were at the DW Stadium on Sunday, as they broadcasted their first Wigan Warriors game of the season, with Helen Skelton, Sam Tomkins, Danika Priim and Martin Offiah all in attendance.

2. Celebrations for Ellis' first Kaide Ellis went over for his first try for Wigan and his first in professional rugby league

3. Farrell adds his name to the scoresheet Liam Farrell was among the scorers for Wigan on Sunday afternoon.

4. Precise kicking Harry Smith successfully converted all five of Wigan's tries.