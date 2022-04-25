Jai Field scored a brace against Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field's late winner among Sunday's standout moments

Wigan Warriors overcame Salford Red Devils with a 30-24 victory at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jai Field went over for a late try to claim a brace and the points for Matty Peet’s side.

Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell and Harry Smith were all on the scoresheet as well for the Warriors, as they extended their unbeaten home record this season.

Meanwhile, they also had to work hard in defence in order to keep Salford out.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Channel 4 in action

Channel 4 were at the DW Stadium on Sunday, as they broadcasted their first Wigan Warriors game of the season, with Helen Skelton, Sam Tomkins, Danika Priim and Martin Offiah all in attendance.

2. Celebrations for Ellis' first

Kaide Ellis went over for his first try for Wigan and his first in professional rugby league

3. Farrell adds his name to the scoresheet

Liam Farrell was among the scorers for Wigan on Sunday afternoon.

4. Precise kicking

Harry Smith successfully converted all five of Wigan's tries.

