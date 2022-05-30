The boyhood Wigan fan was in the starting line-up as the Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 in the final on Saturday, with Liam Marshall going over for a late try to give Matty Peet’s the victory.

Bibby admits his late grandad was in his thoughts when lifting the trophy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, stating he was “the biggest Wiganer” he has ever known and one of his biggest supporters growing up.

“I can’t even put it into words,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Bibby says the Challenge Cup has always been a big thing for his family

“I was saying earlier this week, I remember going to Wembley and seeing Joel Tomkins get that try.

“My dad is a big believer of the Challenge Cup, he watched it growing up, so to do it in front of him, I can’t put it into words.

“This is mainly for him and my grandad who passed away, because he lived off the Challenge Cup.

“I couldn’t tell you how proud he would be, he was the biggest Wiganer I’ve ever known. He was the definition of Wigan. He lived and breathed rugby.

“He always told me when I was younger, I would play for Wigan and win trophies. He also said I’d play for England, so that’s the next one.

“He was a big part of why I play rugby, he always backed me.”

Bibby also praised the coaching staff at Wigan for the role they have played in the success at the weekend and the improvements they have made this season.

“Matty (Peet) has said live in the moment and that’s one thing I will do because it goes very quick,” he added.

“I can’t thank the staff enough, I can’t believe it.

“Lee Briers says it’s not always the perfect game and it can take until the 79th minute to win. Since he’s come in, we’ve changed our approach on the attacking side of things, he’s really smart.