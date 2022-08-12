Matty Peet’s side travel to Belle Vue this weekend to take on relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity.
Bibby believes it will be an intense game but has confidence in the way the Warriors are currently playing.
He said: “We are used to going to Belle Vue this season. If we are not prepared now then we never will. Everyone speaks about the atmosphere but that shouldn’t really affect us now.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses reports linking Bevan French and John Bateman with NRL moves
-
2
Wigan Athletic poised to land former Manchester United striker
-
3
Harry Rushton: Ex-Wigan youngster leaves Canberra Raiders but won't be re-joining his former club
-
4
Twist in Wigan Athletic's Egyptian 'chase'
-
5
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity
“It’s always tough going to a place like Wakey, and they’ve taken us into the deep end every time we’ve played them.
“They’ve got some real quality players and will come out all guns blazing. I’m surprised they’re down there, but that might be down to consistency.
“When we’ve played them we’ve had to take the right chances at the right time.
“It’s hard because we’re not only playing a team fighting for relegation, but there are also teams around us battling for the play-off spots.
“There are all eyes on us at the moment. We’re chasing Saints and teams are chasing us. We are also fighting for that League Leaders spot.
“It’s all about getting into the right form heading into the play-offs, and coming good at the right time.
“Our last performance was really good, all of the lads were really proud of it, but we are now looking to build on that.
“It is a good base to go off because the minimum now, and there’s plenty of competition for places, which is what you want.
“You need to be consistent, because it will come down to whoever falls off first.
“I’m confident in this team, we might bend but we won’t break.
“If we end up getting League Leaders then it is a bonus and shows the graft you’ve put in all season.
Bibby says there are plenty of players in the Wigan squad who can create opportunities and put them on the front foot.
“Jai is one of the best for sniffing things out,” he added.
“It’s just natural to him to sense a situation where things could go our way.
“Things happen around players like Kai (Pearce-Paul) and Paddy Mago.