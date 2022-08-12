Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet’s side travel to Belle Vue this weekend to take on relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity.

Bibby believes it will be an intense game but has confidence in the way the Warriors are currently playing.

He said: “We are used to going to Belle Vue this season. If we are not prepared now then we never will. Everyone speaks about the atmosphere but that shouldn’t really affect us now.

Jake Bibby

“It’s always tough going to a place like Wakey, and they’ve taken us into the deep end every time we’ve played them.

“They’ve got some real quality players and will come out all guns blazing. I’m surprised they’re down there, but that might be down to consistency.

“When we’ve played them we’ve had to take the right chances at the right time.

“It’s hard because we’re not only playing a team fighting for relegation, but there are also teams around us battling for the play-off spots.

“There are all eyes on us at the moment. We’re chasing Saints and teams are chasing us. We are also fighting for that League Leaders spot.

“It’s all about getting into the right form heading into the play-offs, and coming good at the right time.

“Our last performance was really good, all of the lads were really proud of it, but we are now looking to build on that.

“It is a good base to go off because the minimum now, and there’s plenty of competition for places, which is what you want.

“You need to be consistent, because it will come down to whoever falls off first.

“I’m confident in this team, we might bend but we won’t break.

“If we end up getting League Leaders then it is a bonus and shows the graft you’ve put in all season.

Bibby says there are plenty of players in the Wigan squad who can create opportunities and put them on the front foot.

“Jai is one of the best for sniffing things out,” he added.

“It’s just natural to him to sense a situation where things could go our way.

“Things happen around players like Kai (Pearce-Paul) and Paddy Mago.

“Jai and Bevan (French) are the two who are most natural with it, but there’s confidence in the whole team that things will swing our way.

“We trust in the system that Lee Briers, Sean O’Loughlin and Matty Peet give us, even if it takes us until the very last second of the game to work.