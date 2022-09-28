Wigan Warriors' Jake Bibby joins Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal

The centre will once again link-up with Ian Watson, who he previously worked with at Salford Red Devils.

After starting his career at the AJ Bell Stadium, Wigan-born Bibby made the move to his boyhood club ahead of the 2020 campaign, featuring as a first team regular during his three-year stay.

Earlier this season, he was part of the Warriors side that lifted the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while he has also previously won the League Leaders Shield.

Jake Bibby will join Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 season

In 73 games in cherry and white, he went over for a total of 27 tries.

On Bibby’s departure, Wigan head coach Matty Peet, said: “Jake should be very proud of his three years at Wigan. He has delivered everything as expected and contributed to some outstanding moments.