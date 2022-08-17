Wigan Warriors: Jake Bibby praises Matty Peet for doing 'one of the best jobs ever' in getting the club back involved with the community
Jake Bibby has praised Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet for the way he has reconnected the club with the community.
Throughout this season, the first team squad have played an active role in meeting the fans and welcoming them to Robin Park Arena.
The most recent of these events was an opening session last week, which Bibby believes will help to inspire the next generation of rugby league players.
He said: “I think Matty Peet has done one of the best jobs ever in bringing that community feel into the club.
“When I was growing up as a fan, you had the players coming down to the amateur clubs and you went down to the camps, there was no better feeling.
“It not only gets kids coming round, it gets families involved.
“It makes you want to be a Wigan player because you see what it is like. They just treat you like a mate and it’s one big family.