Wigan Warriors' Joe Shorrocks handed ban following Challenge Cup semi-final sending off
Matty Peet’s side were defeated 11-10 on golden point at Headingley, with Brad Schneider kicking the winning drop-goal for the Robins.
The Warriors had to play the majority of the second half with 12-men, after Shorrocks was shown a red card.
Subsequently he has been charged with a Grade C High Tackle and handed a one-match penalty notice, meaning he will miss this weekend’s game against Leigh Leopards.
The official reasoning stated: “Law 15.1 (b). High Tackle – Reckless – tried to tackle but reckless about outcome.”
Meanwhile, Abbas Miski was also involved in an incident during the game, but has received no punishment for the following reason: “Player is preparing to make a tackle and the actions of the player’s teammate propel the opponent onto the player as opposed to the player promoting his shoulder towards the opponent head.”