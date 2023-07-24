News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Joe Shorrocks handed ban following Challenge Cup semi-final sending off

Wigan Warriors’ Joe Shorrocks has received a ban following his sending off in the Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 11-10 on golden point at Headingley, with Brad Schneider kicking the winning drop-goal for the Robins.

The Warriors had to play the majority of the second half with 12-men, after Shorrocks was shown a red card.

Subsequently he has been charged with a Grade C High Tackle and handed a one-match penalty notice, meaning he will miss this weekend’s game against Leigh Leopards.

Joe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KRJoe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KR
The official reasoning stated: “Law 15.1 (b). High Tackle – Reckless – tried to tackle but reckless about outcome.”

Meanwhile, Abbas Miski was also involved in an incident during the game, but has received no punishment for the following reason: “Player is preparing to make a tackle and the actions of the player’s teammate propel the opponent onto the player as opposed to the player promoting his shoulder towards the opponent head.”

