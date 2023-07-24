Wigan Warriors' Joe Shorrocks handed ban following Challenge Cup semi-final sending off

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 11-10 on golden point at Headingley, with Brad Schneider kicking the winning drop-goal for the Robins.

The Warriors had to play the majority of the second half with 12-men, after Shorrocks was shown a red card.

Subsequently he has been charged with a Grade C High Tackle and handed a one-match penalty notice, meaning he will miss this weekend’s game against Leigh Leopards.

Joe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KR

The official reasoning stated: “Law 15.1 (b). High Tackle – Reckless – tried to tackle but reckless about outcome.”