Wigan Warriors' John Bateman linked with a move back to Australia just two years after leaving the NRL
Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman has been linked with a return to the NRL.
By Amos Wynn
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 11:32am
Fox League reports the second-rower, who is currently on England duty at the Rugby League World Cup, will sign a three-year deal with Wests Tigers.
The 29-year-old previously spent two years with Canberra Raiders, but returned to Super League ahead of the 2021 season.
Wigan Today understands the Warriors have not received an official approach from the Tigers for Bateman, who is still under contract for three years.