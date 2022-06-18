John Bateman scored one try and assisted another in the victory against the team coached by Ellery Hanley.

His Wigan Warriors teammate Liam Farrell also featured in the game for Shaun Wane’s side.

England took the lead after 12 minutes, with Jake Wardle going over on his debut.

England celebrate George Williams' try

The second try of the game came just before the half hour mark, with George Williams shrugging off pressure to find his way to the line.

Bateman provided the assist for his former Wigan teammate, after breaking through the All Stars defence with a powerful run.

Shortly after the restart for the second half, the 28-year-old had a try of his own, as he did well to keep hold of the ball as he forced his way over the line.

Sam Tomkins was on hand to successfully add the extras, to extend England’s lead.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Ken Sio went over on the left side to pull one back for the All Stars as the game ended 18-4.

Victory for England Women

Before the men’s game, England Women were also in action, as they produced a 36-10 victory over France.

The first try of the game came after 17 minutes, with space opening up through the middle for Hollie Dodd, who produced some clever footwork to find her way to the line.

A second try came 10 minutes later, with Caitlin Beevers going over in the left corner to make it 10-0.

Another quickly followed on the half hour mark, as Amy Hardcastle added her name to the scoresheet as well.

Just before the break, France pulled one back, to make it 16-4 at half time.

Hardcastle claimed her second of the match just eight minutes after the restart, before Georgia Roche went over on the hour mark to extend England’s lead further.

France were able to pull another try back before the end of the match, but it did not impact a comfortable victory for Craig Richards’ side.