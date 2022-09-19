The 28-year-old was shown a red card in the Warriors’ 20-8 play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium on Friday night, following a late hit on Aidan Sezer.

Bateman will now face a disciplinary hearing to discover the extent of his punished.

He faces a three to five match ban, which could potentially see him miss out on England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign.

John Bateman could potentially miss the Rugby League World Cup

Wigan head coach Matty Peet discussed the sending off following the conclusion of Friday’s game.

He said: “I’ve no complaints, we understand the rules.

“John had all the best intentions, it was a split-second error. I hope Aidan’s okay.