Wigan Warriors: John Bateman referred to a disciplinary hearing following his red card against Leeds Rhinos
Wigan’s John Bateman has been charged with Grade D striking offence.
The 28-year-old was shown a red card in the Warriors’ 20-8 play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium on Friday night, following a late hit on Aidan Sezer.
Bateman will now face a disciplinary hearing to discover the extent of his punished.
He faces a three to five match ban, which could potentially see him miss out on England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign.
Wigan head coach Matty Peet discussed the sending off following the conclusion of Friday’s game.
He said: “I’ve no complaints, we understand the rules.
“John had all the best intentions, it was a split-second error. I hope Aidan’s okay.
“It would be sad if he got a ban, but I suppose they’ve got to stick what they’ve done all season. It would be a shame if misses out on World Cup games.”