Wigan Warriors: John Bateman to miss England's opening Rugby League World Cup game after discovering suspension length
Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman has received a three-match ban for his red card offence in the play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:55 am
The 28-year-old was sent off following a late hit on Aidan Sezer, and subsequently handed a Grade D striking charge.
The first game Bateman will serve of his ban is England Knights’ meeting with France B on October 2, after he was named in Paul Anderson’s squad.
He will then miss the World Cup warm-up game against Fiji and the first group game against Samoa.