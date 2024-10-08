Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors young star Junior Nsemba has been crowned the 2024 Young Super League Player of the Year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The towering back-rower has enjoyed a mighty breakthrough season at just 20-years-old, playing a major influence in the club’s first success of back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields.

He also lifted the Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley with an 18-8 triumph over Warrington Wolves in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan's Junior Nsemba is awarded the Super League Young Player of the Year Award

The Warriors academy product beat Warrington’s Matty Nicholson – a former Wigan youngster - and Saints’ George Delaney to the prestigious award, with a forward being named winner for the first time in five years.

Nsemba also won Wigan’s Young Player of the Year at their End of Season Gala Dinner at the Brick Community Stadium, with eight tries in 27 appearances in all competitions to date – with the Grand Final battle against Hull KR to go at Old Trafford.

Robins boss Willie Peters was named Coach of the Year, voted by his peers, with Matt Peet having also been shortlisted alongside London Broncos coach Mike Eccles and Salford Red Devils chief Paul Rowley.

Hull KR and England half-back Mikey Lewis was crowned the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – only the second Hull KR player to win the award since it was introduced in 1977, and the first since Gavin Miller in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens Women’s boss and former Wigan, Salford, Saints, Catalans, Widnes and England half-back Matty Smith was named the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year, winning the 2024 Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.