Wigan Warriors: Kai Pearce-Paul discusses how playing centre has benefitted his game
Kai Pearce-Paul says it was the decision of the Wigan Warriors coaches during pre-season to play him at centre.
The 21-year-old’s natural position is second-row, but has flourished in his new role throughout the 2022 campaign.
Pearce-Paul admits that playing at centre has really benefited his game.
“It’s been different,” he said.
Most Popular
“It’s been my first season as a centre and I’ve never played there before really.
“When I came back for pre-season, Briersy (Lee Briers) and Matty (Peet) decided that they wanted to give me a go there.
“They said it is always good to have more than one position. It’s beneficial because it gives me a greater understanding of the positions around me.
“I feel like I’ve been building every day, just trying to learn new stuff.
“It’s a lot different, and you can understand how important it is to have the back-rower working for you, and vice versa.
“It’s been a pretty exciting year, I’ve enjoyed it.”