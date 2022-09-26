The 21-year-old’s natural position is second-row, but has flourished in his new role throughout the 2022 campaign.

Pearce-Paul admits that playing at centre has really benefited his game.

“It’s been different,” he said.

Kai Pearce-Paul

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been my first season as a centre and I’ve never played there before really.

“When I came back for pre-season, Briersy (Lee Briers) and Matty (Peet) decided that they wanted to give me a go there.

“They said it is always good to have more than one position. It’s beneficial because it gives me a greater understanding of the positions around me.

“I feel like I’ve been building every day, just trying to learn new stuff.

“It’s a lot different, and you can understand how important it is to have the back-rower working for you, and vice versa.