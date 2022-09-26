News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Kai Pearce-Paul discusses how playing centre has benefitted his game

Kai Pearce-Paul says it was the decision of the Wigan Warriors coaches during pre-season to play him at centre.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:55 am
The 21-year-old’s natural position is second-row, but has flourished in his new role throughout the 2022 campaign.

Pearce-Paul admits that playing at centre has really benefited his game.

“It’s been different,” he said.

“It’s been my first season as a centre and I’ve never played there before really.

“When I came back for pre-season, Briersy (Lee Briers) and Matty (Peet) decided that they wanted to give me a go there.

“They said it is always good to have more than one position. It’s beneficial because it gives me a greater understanding of the positions around me.

“I feel like I’ve been building every day, just trying to learn new stuff.

“It’s a lot different, and you can understand how important it is to have the back-rower working for you, and vice versa.

“It’s been a pretty exciting year, I’ve enjoyed it.”