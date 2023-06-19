Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis discovers punishment following red card against Warrington Wolves

The 26-year-old was sent off in the seventh minute of the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, after leaning his head in the direction of Stefan Ratchford.

As a result, he has now received a three-match penalty notice and a £250 fine.

The official reasoning stated: “Strikes – Head Butt – makes full contact with the head of opponent.”

Kaide Ellis was sent off against Warrington Wolves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad