News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis discovers punishment following red card against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis has been charged with a Grade D Headbutt
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:35 BST

The 26-year-old was sent off in the seventh minute of the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, after leaning his head in the direction of Stefan Ratchford.

As a result, he has now received a three-match penalty notice and a £250 fine.

The official reasoning stated: “Strikes – Head Butt – makes full contact with the head of opponent.”

Kaide Ellis was sent off against Warrington WolvesKaide Ellis was sent off against Warrington Wolves
Kaide Ellis was sent off against Warrington Wolves
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ellis will now miss Wigan’s away trips to Salford and Wakefield, which come either side of the home game against Huddersfield Giants.

Related topics:Warrington WolvesWiganSalfordWakefield