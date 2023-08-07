News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis receives punishment for dangerous contact against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis has been handed a one-match penalty notice.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

The prop receives the ban after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact in last week’s victory over Hull KR.

Abbas Miski scored four and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick in the 64-6 win at the DW Stadium.

The official reasoning behind Ellis’ ban states: “Law 15.1 (i). Dangerous Contact - A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

