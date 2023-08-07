Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis receives punishment for dangerous contact against Hull KR

The prop receives the ban after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact in last week’s victory over Hull KR .

The official reasoning behind Ellis’ ban states: “Law 15.1 (i). Dangerous Contact - A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”