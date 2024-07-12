Wigan Warriors: Key takeaways from derby win over St Helens including super Zach and trio's mega efforts
Latest injury setback
Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French is expected to miss the next eight weeks of action after suffering a torn hamstring in the lead-up to the derby.
The 28-year-old, who has recently switched to the full-back role in the absence of fellow Australian Jai Field, has scored 11 tries and assisted 10 more in the 2024 Super League campaign.
He joins an injury list at the Warriors that includes Field, as mentioned above, Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber, while veteran prop Mike Cooper also missed the derby due to head injury protocols.
Super Zach
It was 20-year-old Zach Eckersley who was given the huge responsibility to fill in at the back - his first time in the senior squad in his eighth first-team appearance.
The academy youngster was immense, setting up Wigan’s instant reply to Saints’ opening score with an assist for Jake Wardle - Jack Welsby scoring for the visitors – before scoring the match winner in front of a delighted South Stand.
He was, of course, named the game’s official player of the match.
Take a bow, Zach.
Wigan’s hooker selection
Star number nine Brad O’Neill was forced to watch from the sidelines due to a one-match suspension, leaving a huge gap to fill.
And it was captain Liam Farrell and teenager Jack Farrimond who shared the duties, with the former playing nine inside Wigan’s half and the latter in dangerous attacking territory.
A huge call made by head coach Matt Peet and one that ultimately paid off, with Wigan claiming the two Super League points on offer to strengthen their lead at the top of the table over their rivals.
Forward trio’s mega efforts
Forward trio Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson and Kaide Ellis were influential in the win over Paul Wellens’ side.
Thompson, 28, was named at starting hooker although played as a third middle, with Tyler Dupree also named in the 13.
All three played the entire 80 minutes in the fiery encounter, huge efforts in such a battle.
