Wigan Warriors will be offering their support in aid of Team Clarkey Boys and Candlelighters in Friday night’s game against Wakefield Trinity.

The cause is extremely close to the hearts of everyone at Wakefield as Clarke, the grandson of head coach Daryl Powell, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia at the beginning of 2025.

In a show of support for Friday’s opponents Wakefield and coach Powell, Matt Peet’s team will sign their warm-up shirts they wear ahead of Friday’s game and give them to Wakefield to raise funds for the charity.

“Anyone who has a young family will feel the pain that Daryl’s family must be going through,” said Warriors captain Liam Farrell.

"This is a very small gesture from the lads, and we’re delighted that we can do something that might help to raise some more money for the charity. We are all hoping for a positive outcome for Clarke, and we send our best wishes to all of the family.”

Candlelighters Trust is Yorkshire’s pre-eminent children’s cancer charity, providing practical, emotional and financial support to children living with cancer and their families Supporters can make a donation via the JustGiving page by clicking HERE.