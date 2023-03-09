The former fullback was recently given the title of chief executive, after a number of years of performing some of the responsibilities connected with the role.

Radlinski states he’s got a very close connection with head coach Matty Peet and is confident the club will achieve more success under him.

“It’s a good place,” he said.

Kris Radlinski

“I’ve probably spoken to Matt (Peet) more in the last 10 years than anyone in my life.

“He’s been on a long job interview but he’s on the same page as myself and the chairman.

“A lot of people were surprised by him last year but we weren't because he’s a pretty polished operator.

“In environments like today (Super League launch event), he looks like one of the most experienced people here.

“When you listen to him he’s calm and composed. He works on himself a lot, and is a great networker, speaking to people who can improve.

“The team and the club are in safe hands with him.

“We enjoy each other as well, and spend time together off the field.

“We are all committed and it’s feeding through the club, so it’s a nice place to be.

“For many years professional sport has built walls and have created mystique that happens inside but in doing so you’re blocking out your customers.

“What Matt has done is knock down the barriers and welcomed everyone in.

“I’ve seen people re-engaging with us who had perhaps lost their way a little in the game.

“Fans who used to watch me play have come back and refound this love that they have for the sport.

“That’s down to a lot of the things that he is doing.

“We are Wiganers at the end of the day and we’ve got a very difficult path to follow in terms of the success that we have, but what an enjoyable path we’ve got and an opportunity to recreate that for the town.

“He’s doing a wonderful job.

“When we announced him a few people raised eyebrows, but I hope people realise that even though we’ve not won the big one, that they like him and understand that he can do some things with the club.

“Winning at Tottenham was a fantastic day, but in essence it took a bit of pressure off and answered a few questions.

“It allowed us to win back a little bit of trust with our fans and show that we know what we are doing.

“Robin Park has given us the opportunity to welcome our fans in and to see them smile.

“It was a real highlight for me in 2022.”

Radlinski says the club has a number of targets they want to hit throughout this season, as they build on the foundations already in place.

“The Grand Final is really important to us,” he added.

“The Challenge Cup is always very special to us, to get back to Wembley would be great.

“You’ve got 11 other clubs probably saying the same thing so it is a very interesting year.

“At the start of every year I look at the squads and start predicting in my own mind where I think things will happen, and it’s as tight as I’ve seen for a very long time

“It’s an exciting season.

“The club's objective is to continue to open Robin Park and make it a home for our fans.