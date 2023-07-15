The local businessman will step down as the club's chairman and shareholder at the end of the current season.

He will officially resign on November 30, with Mike Danson taking over as the Warriors’ new 100 percent owner, after being involved as a shareholder since the summer of 2020.

Discussing the news, Radlinski said: “Transition in any business is very often a sensitive time, but in sport, there appears to be an added level of emotional connection.

Ian Lenagan will depart Wigan Warriors at the end of the season

“The handover of ownership from Ian Lenagan to Mike Danson will be a delicate one but one that we are determined to celebrate.

“The role that Ian has played in the last 16 years of ownership is immeasurable.

“He has invested a huge amount of time and money into one of his life's great passions, Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club.

“In doing so, he has overseen Wigan winning 11 trophies and shaped the lives and careers of many players, coaches and employees.

“He personally mentored me through the difficult transitional period of life after sport and gave me the precious gift of time to develop.

“I will be forever grateful for his knowledge and friendship.

“The town and people of Wigan owe him a huge thank you and show of gratitude for his efforts.

“As a proud custodian of the Wigan Warriors, Ian displayed incredible leadership as he guided the Club through the toughest period of its existence as we battled the challenges of the pandemic.”

As well as having shares with the Warriors, Danson has recently overseen a 100 percent takeover of Wigan Athletic.

Radlinski hopes this will help to forge a close partnership between the two major sports clubs in the town.

“Ian was determined to hand over the club to somebody who shares similar values to himself,” he added.

“In Mike Danson, he has found a man who has a strong vision for the club and in particular the community of Wigan.

“With the news that Mike now also owns Wigan Athletic, there is a clear directive that Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic will work closer together than ever before.

“We will work hard to give the people of Wigan two sporting teams to be proud of.

“Mike, Ian and myself along with fellow director Ben Goodburn and vice chairman, Professor Chris Brookes, have been working hard over the last few months to provide a smooth transition.

“Whilst it is very important to plan for the future, it is also important to celebrate the legacy of Ian Lenagan.

“I will personally reflect on the last period of my life and also look forward to the next chapter of this wonderful rugby league club.”

Since Lenagan’s purchase of the Warriors at the end of the 2007, the club has won four Grand Finals, three Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge.

Lenagan honours with Wigan as chairman and owner:

Super League Grand Final Winner - 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018.

Super League Runners Up - 2014, 2015, 2020.

Challenge Cup Winner - 2011, 2013, 2022.

League Leaders - 2010, 2012, 2020.