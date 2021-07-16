Wigan Warriors land BOTH their NRL prop targets

Kaide Ellis playing for St George Illawarra

Wigantoday revealed earlier this month they were closing in on signing a recruit from Down Under for 2022.

They were tracking both Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago, players they believe could strengthen the pack next season.

And with both players keen to make the move, Wigan are understood to be signing both players.

Ellis, 24, has played six games for St George Illawarra Dragons this season while 26-year-old Mago plays at Wayne Bennett's South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The New Zealander has played seven times for the Bunnies this year and featured 12 times last season. Sydney's Daily Telegraph reports they will both join on three-year deals.

Wigan have been scouring the market for props.

George Burgess was not replaced after his departure before the campaign began, just one year into his marquee deal. They are also losing two of their senior front-rowers, Joe Bullock (Warrington) and Tony Clubb (retirement), at the end of this year.

Although Wigan haven't announced any captures for next season, they have been actively assembling their squad.

London and ex-Manly winger Abbas Miski is understood to be joining as a replacement for Dom Manfredi.

Leigh centre Iain Thornley is also thought to be heading back to his hometown club to strengthen their options when Oliver Gildart departs for the NRL.