Wigan Warriors' last five trips to Headingley Stadium to face Leeds Rhinos

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of last week’s 60-0 win against Hull FC, where Bevan French scored a record-breaking seven tries.

Meanwhile, Leeds were defeated by Toulouse in their previous outing.

Over the years, Wigan have had some fierce games against the Rhinos, regardless of form.

Here are the Warriors’ last five trips to Headingley:

2021: Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan Warriors Liam Farrell scored a brace as the Warriors overcame Leeds in their last game against them at Headingley. Zak Hardaker and Jackson Hastings were also on the scoresheet for Wigan. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2019: Leeds Rhinos 14-23 Wigan Warriors Oliver Gildart, Oliver Partington and Tony Clubb all went over for Wigan in their win back in 2019. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2018: Leeds Rhinos 8-9 Wigan Warriors Sam Tomkins kicked a late drop-goal in a narrow win against Leeds in 2018, with Gildart going over for Wigan's only try. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2017: Leeds Rhinos 32-16 Wigan Warriors Leeds' last win against Wigan at Headingley was in 2017. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com