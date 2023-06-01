News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' last seven Magic Weekend outings ahead of this weekend's event at St James' Park- in pictures

Wigan Warriors face Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:02 BST

The two teams meet each other in the second game of the first day of the event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park (K.O. 3.45pm).

Matty Peet’s side head into this fixture on the back of last week’s golden point victory over Hull KR, while Catalans beat Wakefield at home.

Here is how Wigan have performed in their last seven Magic Weekend outings:

The Warriors were narrowly defeated 20-18 by St Helens at last year’s Magic Weekend. A Bevan French brace, and one from John Bateman, wasn’t enough for Wigan at St James’ Park. Peet’s side also finished the game with 12-men, after Brad Singleton was shown a red card in the 65th minute.

1. St Helens 20-18 Wigan Warriors (2022)

The Warriors were narrowly defeated 20-18 by St Helens at last year’s Magic Weekend. A Bevan French brace, and one from John Bateman, wasn’t enough for Wigan at St James’ Park. Peet’s side also finished the game with 12-men, after Brad Singleton was shown a red card in the 65th minute. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

A singular try from Ethan Havard was not enough for the Warriors as they were beaten by Warrington in the North East back in 2021.

2. Wigan Warriors 6-10 Warrington Wolves (2021)

A singular try from Ethan Havard was not enough for the Warriors as they were beaten by Warrington in the North East back in 2021. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wigan were on the losing side again against Wire at the 2019 Magic Weekend, which took place at Anfield. Joe Burgess and Willie Isa went over for consolations in the 26-14 defeat.

3. Wigan Warriors 14-26 Warrington Wolves (2019)

Wigan were on the losing side again against Wire at the 2019 Magic Weekend, which took place at Anfield. Joe Burgess and Willie Isa went over for consolations in the 26-14 defeat. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Warriors' last Magic Weekend victory came back in 2018 at St James' Park. Sam Powell, Sam Tomkins, John Bateman, George Williams, Liam Marshall and Tom Davies all scored in a 38-10 win over Warrington.

4. Wigan Warriors 38-10 Warrington Wolves (2018)

The Warriors' last Magic Weekend victory came back in 2018 at St James' Park. Sam Powell, Sam Tomkins, John Bateman, George Williams, Liam Marshall and Tom Davies all scored in a 38-10 win over Warrington. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

