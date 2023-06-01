1 . St Helens 20-18 Wigan Warriors (2022)

The Warriors were narrowly defeated 20-18 by St Helens at last year’s Magic Weekend. A Bevan French brace, and one from John Bateman, wasn’t enough for Wigan at St James’ Park. Peet’s side also finished the game with 12-men, after Brad Singleton was shown a red card in the 65th minute. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com