Wigan Warriors' last six meetings with Leeds Rhinos ahead of this Friday's game- in pictures

1 . Wigan Warriors 8-20 Leeds Rhinos (16/09/22)

The Warriors’ 2022 campaign came to an end at the hands of Rohan Smith’s side. Tries from Liam Marshall and Sam Powell were nothing more than consolations, as James Bentley went over for a brace to send the Rhinos to the Grand Final at Old Trafford- where they ultimately lost to St Helens. Wigan finished the game with 12-men after John Bateman was sent off during the second half. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com