Wigan Warriors' last six meetings with Leeds Rhinos ahead of this Friday's game- in pictures

Wigan Warriors welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
The two teams have enjoyed a number of big clashes throughout the years.
This week’s Super League fixture is the first of two back-to-back games between the pair, with a Challenge Cup tie at Headingley in the diary for next Saturday.
Ahead of this Friday’s clash, here are Wigan’s last six meetings with Leeds:
1. Wigan Warriors 8-20 Leeds Rhinos (16/09/22)
The Warriors’ 2022 campaign came to an end at the hands of Rohan Smith’s side.
Tries from Liam Marshall and Sam Powell were nothing more than consolations, as James Bentley went over for a brace to send the Rhinos to the Grand Final at Old Trafford- where they ultimately lost to St Helens.
Wigan finished the game with 12-men after John Bateman was sent off during the second half. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
2. Leeds Rhinos 42-12 Wigan Warriors (21/07/22)
Prior to their defeat in the play-offs, Matty Peet's side had also been well beaten at Headingley during the regular season.
Bevan French and Jake Bibby went over for Wigan’s only tries in the 42-12 loss. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wigan Warriors 34-12 Leeds Rhinos (18/02/22)
Wigan’s first home game of the 2022 season came against the Rhinos.
Jai Field crossed for a hat-trick in the 34-12 victory.
Sam Powell also went over for a brace, while Liam Farrell was among the scorers as well. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Wigan 0-8 Leeds Rhinos (23/09/21)
The Warriors’ 2021 season also ended with a defeat to Leeds.
An Ash Handley try and a penalty from Rhyse Martin was enough for the Rhinos to book their place in the semi-finals. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com