The new turquoise shirt features a musical note design, inspired by the work of the club’s charity partner Nordoff Robbins, whose logo also appears on the front.

Wigan will donate £5 from every shirt sold to the music therapy charity, which helps to break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation, creating space for people to express themselves and find connection in society.​

On the shirt, sales director Geoff Warburton said: "Following the success of previous charity alternate kits we are proud to be supporting Nordoff Robbins this year, a charity partner introduced to the club by our main club sponsors, Open Exchange.

Wigan Warriors have released their new alternative kit

"The kit is certainly something different in terms of colourways and is a fresh vibrant design that I am sure our fans will love this and buy it in good numbers.

"We will play in this kit at Magic Weekend and also selected away fixtures in 2023.”

Nordoff Robbins reaches thousands of vulnerable people through their bases across the UK, and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals.

Sandy Trappitt, the head of the charity’s partnerships, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the mighty Wigan Warriors and we’re incredibly proud to have our logo featured on their music-inspired third kit for the 2023 season.

The players show off the new kit

"Music and sport go hand in hand, and we have a long-standing relationship with the rugby community through the annual Legends of rugby event in aid of Nordoff Robbins.

"All money raised from the sale of these shirts will go directly to supporting our delivery of music therapy to people across the UK, helping them to connect and communicate through the power of music."

Replica shirts are available in all sizes (from 0-6 months up to 8XL), each priced at £50.00 for adults and £40.00 for juniors, while mini kits are priced at £42.00 each.