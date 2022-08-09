The former Warrington Wolves scrum-half joined Matty Peet’s staff at the end of last year, and has played a huge part in the team’s success throughout the current campaign.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski states Wigan could not stand in the way of a “dream” move for Briers.

He said: “Lee came to see myself and Matt (Peet) a few days ago in a fairly emotional state. He said that a dream move to Australia has come up for him and he feels as though he can’t turn it down.

Lee Briers will depart Wigan Warriors at the end of the season

"In our original meeting with him many months ago, he stated that the NRL was a dream and we knew that if an opportunity came up, we wouldn’t stand in his way.

“In a short space of time, the club and Lee have had an impact on each other. Lee has embraced the town, the fans and the players and staff. He brings great energy and enthusiasm to work every day. His passion for rugby league is unique.

“When Lee first told me, I was sad as I know the impact that he has had on the club. When I reflected further, I was happy for Lee. When somebody achieves their dream, you have to put self-gratification to one side.

"I am glad Lee came to Wigan, it has been a joy to watch him work. Now, he has a job to do in the next few months. I am sure every Wigan fan will join me in thanking him and wish him the very best of luck. Lee will continue to be a great ally for us on the other side of the world.

“I do not feel as though Lee’s journey with Wigan is over and the way he has conducted himself over his time tells me that he will one day return.”

Head coach Matty Peet added: “Lee has made a really positive impact on the club since he joined us, not just with his knowledge and his coaching expertise, but most importantly, him as a bloke.”