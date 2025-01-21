Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors legend and current assistant coach Thomas Leuluai insists there’s still plenty more to come from rising star Jack Farrimond after an eye-catching debut senior campaign.

The 19-year-old playmaker recently put in a fine display during the reigning champions’ first outing of 2025, defeating Oldham 28-16 in a pre-season friendly, while he certainly made an impression in his first Super League campaign.

Born in Leigh, Farrimond made eight appearances under Matt Peet last season, having quickly been promoted to the first-team ahead of 2024 after just one year in the club’s academy. Those appearances, making his senior bow against London Broncos in the capital, included four tries, with a standout moment in the 20-0 Magic Weekend win over rivals St Helens at Elland Road.

Jack Farrimond made eight appearances in his debut campaign with Wigan Warriors in 2024

The youngster featured at Boundary Park on Sunday and made a bright start to his year, with Leuluai having taken charge of the Warriors for the friendly.

“He’s a talented player,” the former New Zealand international said of Farrimond.

“He can play eyes up rugby, which is what we like.

“He’s a great player, he’s improved again and I still think there’s some levels in him that he can meet.

“His pre-season has been good. He’s sharp, and we saw more of what he can do against Oldham. He’s a very instinctive player.

“Overall, he’s definitely a player at our club that we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses.”

Farrimond partnered fellow academy product Taylor Kerr in the halves against Sean Long’s star-studded Championship outfit, one of the five graduates to have joined Wigan’s senior squad for their title-defending 2025 campaign.

Rising through the club’s famous youth ranks predominantly as a loose forward, Kerr boasts versatility in his game and impressed in his first minutes of the year, able to also feature in the back-row, and at nine.

Leuluai continued: “I’ve got to give a shout out to Taylor, who hasn’t played halves, really.

“He’s not a half, so to do that and to come in and look so smooth and connected, I have to give him a big wrap there.

“It shows his quality that we can chuck him in the halves.”