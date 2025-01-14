Wigan Warriors legend makes sensational Tom Aspinall claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Aspinall would have excelled at rugby league if he had chosen a different sporting path, according to former England captain Sean O’Loughlin.

The Wigan Warriors assistant coach believes the UFC interim heavyweight champion’s sporting prowess would make him an exceptional rugby league player.

The newly-crowned BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year have an MMA-style cage in their gym where the players can practice their wrestling and contact.

Hailing from Atherton, Aspinall has regularly trained at the facilities at Robin Park Arena, while he has also tried rugby league drills with the Warriors - who learned some MMA techniques in return back in 2023.

Tom Aspinall raises the interim UFC heavyweight championship belt after his knockout victory against Curtis Blaydes last July

Aspinall is set on becoming the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion this year, but having trained with him and seen him up close, O’Loughlin has no doubt the 31-year-old could easily be starring in another sport.

“If Tom was taught the fundamentals of rugby, he’d have taken to it like a duck to water,” said O’Loughlin, who enjoyed an illustrious 19-year career with his hometown club.

“In terms of the contact side of rugby, Tom would’ve eaten it up.

“He’d have found that side of it easy.”

For his last UFC bout, Tom weighed in at 113.9kg, and O’Loughlin insists his size would’ve been a major factor if he took up rugby.

The former Wigan Warriors skipper added: “When Tom was training with us, he was around 115kg, which is big, and our heaviest boys are 120kg, so he’d have been a very powerful player to play against with his speed and balance.

“If he did play rugby, you’d have him in the middle as a 13 or possibly a back-rower.”