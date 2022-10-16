Wigan Warriors' Liam Byrne and Toby King feature in Ireland's huge victory over Jamaica

Liam Byrne also started for Ged Corcoran’s side, as they got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to an emphatic start.

A total of nine players went over for tries, including former Wigan second-rower James McDonnell.

Ireland enjoyed an excellent opening 40-minutes, with Louis Senior, George King, Brendan O’Hagan and Ed Chamberlain all crossing the line to give themselves a 18-2 lead at half time.

Liam Byrne was in action for Ireland

After the break, they pulled moved completely out of sight of their opponents, while remaining firm at the back.

Innes Senior went over 12 minutes after the restart, before the Warriors’ new recruit King got his try.

The other Senior then claimed his second of the afternoon, with McDonnell, James Bentley and Frankie Halton rounding off the victory.