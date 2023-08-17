Friday’s game against Hull FC is set to be a special evening for the prop, who will also be celebrating his 24th birthday.

Byrne admits time has flown by since he made his senior debut back in 2019.

"It’s gone very quick,” he said.

Liam Byrne

"It only feels like yesterday I was making my debut, I remember that very well- it was all very new to me but I’ve learnt a lot since then.

"It’s crazy how I’ve already played 100 games. I can’t believe it to be honest. I’ve enjoyed it a lot and hopefully there’s more to come.

"I still feel like one of the young ones but I guess I’m getting to an age where I’m becoming a more experienced player.

“When you see the likes of Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba) coming through it does feel weird because I still feel like one of them.

“It’s hard to look back when you’re in the midst of it all.

"Hopefully we can do our best for the rest of this season and see how far we can get, then that will be a good time to reflect on it all and see how far I’ve come since my debut when I was 19.”

Byrne is set to return to the Warriors matchday 17 for this week’s game after being rested in the club’s previous outing against Hull KR.

"I’m feeling much better,” he added.

“I was playing a bit hurt, and had a few problems with my ribs.

"It was a tough few weeks but it was good to get some rest, and now I’m feeling energised and ready to go.

"I need to play for the team, we’ve had a lot of players out, so it’s what’s expected of me.

"I’m refreshed now. My body wasn’t doing too well so I just needed that time out.”

Byrne says Warriors head coach Matty Peet has had a big influence on him throughout his time with the club.

“He brought me in when I was 17,” he explained.

"I was on trial with the academy and I’ve known him since then.

"For the majority of my career he’s been here.

"He knows what he needs from me and he’s been clear on that since I was young. He sets high standards for me so I always want to reach those.

"It’s good to build that kind of relationship with the coach and have that time with him. It’s good to have him in my corner.”

Discussing Byrne’s 100th game for Wigan, Peet also spoke fondly of his relationship with the prop.

“From day one he’s been a pleasure to work with,” he said.

“The very first time you meet Liam, you take a liking to him.

“He’s so unassuming, but equally very determined.

“To play 100 games at his age in that position is a credit to his toughness and durability, as well as how professional he is.

“He plays a physically uncompromising style.

“If he can build on these 100 games then we’ve got ourselves a really good front-rower.