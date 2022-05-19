The 22-year-old has featured 14 times so far this season for Matty Peet’s side in all competitions, with one try under his belt so far.

Since making his Super League debut in 2019, Byrne is pleased with his development at the club and wants to learn as much as possible from the experienced players around him.

He said: “I’m happy with the way the season is going up until now. I’m just taking each day as it comes in training and learning as much as I can from other players. I’m happy with the amount of games I’ve played and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.

Liam Byrne wants to continue his development

“I’ve come through with lads my own age who I have played with for years, which is good because we’re all in the same boat and are all learning at the same time.

“Time has flown by since I made my debut, it was quite a while ago, but I’ve enjoyed the last few years. There is more to come, I believe we can do some special things. I’ll continue to keep my head down.

“We’ve got quite a few senior players in the squad who have such a big voice. Having their knowledge of the game is massive for me. Their point of view on things can be quite an eye opener sometimes, it’s always good to get their perspective.

“Their experience is such a bonus for the team. They know how to look at things and most of the time they know the best thing to do. They bring so much confidence.

“Ian Bentley has brought some change this year in the gym, so credit to him and the rest of the performance team.