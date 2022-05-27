Matty Peet’s side take on Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 3pm), as they look to win the competition for the first time since 2013.

Byrne states it will be nice to reward the supporters for their loyalty to the club over the last few years, and hopes the current group of players can continue to build a strong bond with them.

He said: “The fans deserve to watch us at a final again, because it’s been a while. They’ve stuck with us when they’ve not been able to watch, so hopefully we can make the town proud.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Byrne hopes Wigan can repay the supporters for their loyalty

“It’s a massive incentive to bring the community in and bring the fans closer to the team, everyone can feel that.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I’m really grateful to be here and to be going into a final on Saturday. All the lads are excited and have been training hard, and we will try to get the job done.

“Obviously we want to come away with the win, but the main focus is to enjoy it as well.

“Tottenham is a huge stadium and very state of the art, it has everything you can think of. Even having lesser seats will make the atmosphere better than it is already. It may be a one-off but it’s massive.