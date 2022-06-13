Shaun Wane’s side take on the Combined Nations All Stars at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening.

Former Wigan fullback Sam Tomkins will captain England for the game.

Wane said: “Sam epitomises everything that a captain should be, a natural leader who’s always in the thick of the action. He’s a very smart player.

John Bateman has been included in the squad

“I’ve every confidence in every player selected. Some need no introduction and have earned a recall, others are new to the squad and are also in on merit. They all have the ability to perform at this level and this is their chance to show myself and England supporters what they can do.”

Earlier this Rugby League supporters in England and around the world rallied to support Tonga following the Pacific nation’s devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in January.

In Saturday’s game both sides will wear unique, Tonga-inspired shirts for the match.

Here is the full squad:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Captain)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)