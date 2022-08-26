Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell discusses the injury that forced him off against St Helens
Liam Farrell was forced off injured before the hour mark in Wigan Warriors’ victory over St Helens.
By Amos Wynn
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:22 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:22 pm
Matty Peet’s side secured second place in the Super League table with the 30-10 win at the DW Stadium.
A downside will be the injury to Farrell, with the captain limping from the field of play.
He told Sky after the match: “It doesn’t feel too good at the moment, I’ll be honest. We’ll get some scans over the weekend and see where we are.”