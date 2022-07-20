Wigan Warriors travel to Leeds on Thursday evening to take on the Rhinos, who enter the game on the back of a defeat to Toulouse.

Farrell states there are a lot of similarities between the two clubs.

He said: “Leeds are a massively established club. Playing them at Headingley is never an easy game, so we go there expecting the best of them.

Liam Farrell is looking forward to Wigan Warriors' trip to Headingley

“It is probably one of the best atmosphere’s in the league, and it always has been. The south stand faces you as you come out, and they are very vocal.

“Their fans are very similar to ours, they expect success and want to win trophies. There is a big rivalry there, and I don’t think there’ll be anything less.

“It was a tough result for them at the weekend, but there’s a lot of talented players in that team and some are coming back in.

“For me it’s all about us.

“If you look back to the first 20 minutes of the game against Hull there were no points really scored. It was quite an arm wrestle, considering they had so many players missing.

“Our focus was making sure our starting sets were really good, and in the latter parts of the game you saw the benefits of that.

“Everyone is upbeat, and so we should be, as the way we’ve been playing is great. We’re also level-headed, there’s no complacency knocking about, we are just looking forward to getting back out on the field again.”

Away from playing, Farrell has recently graduated from the University of Central Lancashire with a degree in strength and conditioning.

“I started it about five years ago,” he added.

“I was probably as nervous doing that as I have been in any of the big games.

“Going back to school was pretty daunting after being out of it for 10 years, but I’m happy to get it done.

“As much as people enjoy the celebrations in their cap and gown, it really wasn’t for me, but I’ll always remember it.

“It’s something in the back pocket for when I finish playing because I want to stay involved in rugby but don’t really fancy coaching as it’s not my kind of thing, so I’m looking to stay on the performance side and that was the first step.