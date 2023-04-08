Harry Smith and Toby King went over for tries in the 14-6 win at the DW Stadium.

It was the Warriors’ biggest home crowd since 2005, with 24,275 people in attendance.

“Even though it’s a regular round, it has a special place in a lot of Wiganer’s hearts,” Farrell said.

Wigan Warriors beat St Helens in the Good Friday Derby

“That’s the same for me and a lot of the players.

“The lads who have come from overseas have bought into it as well.

“You could see the intensity we played at and the intensity of the crowd.

“They are an extra man sometimes, especially when they’re that vocal.

“It was a Good Friday to remember.

“It was the best atmosphere we’ve had for this fixture, it was outstanding and is probably the reason we won the game.

“Huge credit to the fans, but also to the lads, because they dug deep, defensively we were outstanding.

“Even though we had lost players, we were always confident we could get the win.

“It was a different role for Joe Shorrocks at six but I think he did it really well.

“We backed ourselves and covered hard for each other- that’s what these big games are about.

“It’s all about the small efforts.

“Over the last month, our results have been slowly building into the bigger games.