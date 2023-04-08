News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
14 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
27 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
49 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell praises the impact of the fans in the Good Friday Derby

Liam Farrell says the Wigan Warriors fans played a key role in their Good Friday Derby victory over St Helens.

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Harry Smith and Toby King went over for tries in the 14-6 win at the DW Stadium.

It was the Warriors’ biggest home crowd since 2005, with 24,275 people in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Even though it’s a regular round, it has a special place in a lot of Wiganer’s hearts,” Farrell said.

Wigan Warriors beat St Helens in the Good Friday DerbyWigan Warriors beat St Helens in the Good Friday Derby
Wigan Warriors beat St Helens in the Good Friday Derby
Most Popular

“That’s the same for me and a lot of the players.

“The lads who have come from overseas have bought into it as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You could see the intensity we played at and the intensity of the crowd.

“They are an extra man sometimes, especially when they’re that vocal.

“It was a Good Friday to remember.

Read More
Wigan Warriors- WATCH: A Good Friday to remember at the DW Stadium
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was the best atmosphere we’ve had for this fixture, it was outstanding and is probably the reason we won the game.

“Huge credit to the fans, but also to the lads, because they dug deep, defensively we were outstanding.

“Even though we had lost players, we were always confident we could get the win.

“It was a different role for Joe Shorrocks at six but I think he did it really well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We backed ourselves and covered hard for each other- that’s what these big games are about.

“It’s all about the small efforts.

“Over the last month, our results have been slowly building into the bigger games.

“I thought we played really well against Leigh and that allowed us to set a foundation.”

St HelensHarry SmithLeigh