News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell receives punishment for dangerous contact against Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell has been handed a £250 fine for a Grade B Dangerous Contact.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read

The offence occurred during the 46-22 Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Shorrocks has also received a charge for a Grade A Dangerous Contact, but has not been sanctioned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reasoning behind Farrell’s punishment states: “Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of their body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle.”

Liam FarrellLiam Farrell
Liam Farrell
Most Popular

Meanwhile, in Shorrocks’ case, the explanation read: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Related topics:Catalans DragonsDefender