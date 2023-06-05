Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell receives punishment for dangerous contact against Catalans Dragons
The offence occurred during the 46-22 Magic Weekend defeat to Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Shorrocks has also received a charge for a Grade A Dangerous Contact, but has not been sanctioned.
The reasoning behind Farrell’s punishment states: “Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of their body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle.”
Meanwhile, in Shorrocks’ case, the explanation read: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”