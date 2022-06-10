Since breaking into the first team in 2010, the 31-year-old has won one World Club Challenge, four Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups, as well as appearing in the Super League dream team on four occasions.

In total, Farrell has played 312 games for his hometown club, scoring 126 tries.

On his new deal, he said: “It was an easy decision. I approached the club and said I’d like to stay. It was a pretty easy process. I am very happy to be here for another three years. It’s looking like it’s going to keep me as a one-club man which I’m very happy about.

Liam Farrell has signed a new contract with Wigan

“To have had the career I’ve had so far and hopefully some bright years ahead of us as well, I’m very pleased.

“I have fond memories of playing in finals and cup finals and I’d like to think there’s quite a few to come as well with the healthy young talent and experience we’ve got.

“I wouldn’t wish for anything more than being here. Being a little lad and coming in the stands with my mum and dad when I was eight or nine, going on to be a ball boy and playing in the academy, I’m probably a typical Wigan lad who wanted to play for Wigan and have been very fortunate enough to do that.

“I came in just at the right time. I was around the fringes in 2009 and Madge (Michael Maguire) liked what he saw of me and he put me in. To go on and play in the Grand Final in 2010 was unbelievable and there’s been so much success off the back of it and I feel very privileged.”

Farrell initially started playing for St Patricks ARLFC, before being signed up to Wigan’s scholarship system, where he progressed through the ranks.