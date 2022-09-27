Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall discusses his Rugby League World Cup prospects

The winger has enjoyed an excellent season for Wigan Warriors, but is yet to receive his first senior call-up for his country.

Marshall hopes he can make the World Cup squad, but is prepared for whatever the decision is.

He said: “I've had meetings with Waney (Shaun Wane) throughout the year. I’ve obviously worked with him when he was the Wigan coach, and I know what he expects from a player.

“Hopefully I’ll be in his plans, but we’ll find that out in the next week or so.

“To even be included in the train-on was a massive achievement for me, and hopefully there is more to come.

“Whatever happens I’ve really enjoyed my year with Wigan, and if I’m not involved in the World Cup, I can rest up and focus on coming back as good as I can for pre-season.

“We’ll see what happens, I’m not sort of expecting anything. I’ll just wait like everyone else, and see what’s what.

“I’m sure England are going to be very successful at the World Cup.”

Away from rugby, Marshall still has a busy off-season ahead of him, while also having an eye on the 2023 campaign.

“I’ll be chilling out, and just refreshing my body,” he added.

“I’m getting married at the end of the year, so I’ll be ticking things off for that and I’ll also be doing a bit away from rugby with my studies.

“I’d get pretty bored if I weren’t busy. The body will be refreshed but the mind will be ticking over doing bits and bobs, keeping myself going as much as I can.

“The time usually does fly by before pre-season, before that tough training.

“There’ll be a lot of hunger and desire for the lads to get back in.

“It was a disappointing end to what was on the whole a good season. The expectations at the end were pretty high for us to go and do something special, but that wasn’t the case.

“When you look back to where we’ve come from, you probably would’ve taken the season we had.