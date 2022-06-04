The winger went over either side of the break at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, with the first being the 100th try of his career.

Matty Peet’s side needed to come from behind in order to claim the two points, as they stepped up their performance in the second half.

Castleford took the lead after seven minutes, with plenty of space on the left side for Greg Eden to find his over.

Liam Marshall marked his 100th Super League appearance with a brace, which included the 100th try of his career

There was another blow for Peet’s side shortly after, as Iain Thornley limped off the field with an injury.

The home side did have the opportunity to extend their lead through a penalty, but O’Brien failed to convert.

They didn’t have to wait too much longer to edge their way further ahead, as Kenny Edwards powered over in the 24th minute, barging multiple Wigan players out the way as he crossed the line.

The Tigers had their numbers reduced in the final stages of the first half, after Mahe Fonua was sent to the sin bin following an incident with Liam Farrell.

Wigan took advantage of this situation, as Liam Marshall went over on the left side to pull one back for Peet’s side, making it 12-4 at the break.

Only four minutes after the restart, the Warriors went over again with a well-executed move.

Jake Bibby played a great pass round the back to Marshall, who produced a great kick through to Bevan French, with the fullback grounding the ball.

Wigan didn’t stop there, as five minutes later they took the lead, with Abbas Miski going over on the right-hand side.

Harry Smith was on hand successfully add the extras, to make it 16-12.

Their lead was soon extended, as Marshall once again found himself in space on the left wing to go over for his second of the afternoon.

Just after the hour mark, Bibby added his name to the scoresheet as well, marking his 150th career appearance with a try of his own.

Farrell rounded off a good second half for the Warriors, as he went over with two minutes remaining, as the game finished 32-12.

Castleford Tigers: Ryan Hampshire, Derrell Olpherts, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Greg Eden, Jake Trueman, Gareth O’Brien, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, George Griffin, Kenny Edwards, George Lawler, Joe Westerman.

Interchanges: Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi.

Tries: Eden (7’), Edwards (24’)

Conversions: O’Brien (2/2)

Penalties: O’Brien (0/1)

Yellow cards: Fonua (30’)

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Marshall (33,’ 54’), French (44’), Miski (49’), Bibby (63’), Farrell (78’)