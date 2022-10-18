The winger will remain with his hometown club until at least the end of 2025.

In 121 games for Wigan, the 26-year-old has scored 93 tries, including the late winner against Huddersfield Giants in this year’s Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Marshall’s extended deal, head coach Matty Peet said: “I’m delighted he’s signed a new contract.

“He's gone from strength to strength here - from a young player on the edge of the team to a leader.

“He’s infectious in the way he goes about his rugby. We like working with him - he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he’s a credit to his family.

“The important thing for Liam now is that he improves and develops his game - he’s certainly got the potential to improve even further.”

Executive director Kris Radlinski added: “Liam is probably everybody’s favourite person at the club.

“He brings energy and fun into the environment and has developed into a fantastic rugby league player who performs on the big stage in key moments.

“His try at Tottenham is up there with my greatest ever Wigan moments. I lost myself in the moment as I celebrated with my wife and kids.

“I was excited because it was the winning try in the cup final but also because it was Liam who scored it.

“In that moment, I was thinking about how much it meant to him and also about his mum and dad, Debbie and Dave, celebrating it. It was a brilliant sporting moment that will live with me forever. A win for one of the good guys.”

After playing his junior rugby at Wigan St Patricks, Marshall came through the Warriors academy, before gaining first team experience with Swinton Lions.

He signed his first professional contract in 2017, and made his breakthrough on the wing.

The 2022 season proved to be his best to date, as he scored 25 times in 25 games.

