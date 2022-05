Matty Peet’s side will now face Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

Despite leading 14-0 at half time, the Warriors needed to come from behind after the break in order to book their place in the final.

Liam Marshall went over for a brace in the victory, while Cade Cust and Liam Farrell were also on the scoresheet.

Here are the standout moments from Saturday’s game:

1. The leaders Liam Farrell and James Roby lead their sides out ahead of the game.

2. The opener Liam Marshall dives over for the first try of the game.

3. Cust with the second Cade Cust claimed Wigan's second try of the semi-final.

4. Pure passion Liam Farrell celebrates his try.