L’Independent states the club have their sights set on the New Zealand centre, who is due to depart Catalans Dragons at the end of his current contract.

The 32-year-old previously played for Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers in the NRL, before making the move to Perpignan in 2021.

Wigan have already recruited one new centre for next season, with Toby King joining the club on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.