Wigan Warriors linked with move for Leigh Centurions prop
Wigan have been linked with a move for Leigh Centurions forward Nathan Mason.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:31 am
The prop, 27, is out of contract at the end of this season.
And the Warriors are in "advanced talks" to recruit him as a replacement for Warrington-bound Joe Bullock, reports Rugby League Live.
Wigan have already got another Leigh player, Iain Thornley, in their sights.
A double-winner with hometown club Wigan in 2013, Thornley went on to play for Hull KR, Catalans and Leigh but has been identified as the man to replace Wests-bound Oliver Gildart next season.