The 19-year-old made his Super League debut against Huddersfield Giants back in May, and also appeared in August’s away trip to Hull KR.

Astley admits there’s been some difficult moments throughout pre-season so far, but states he can feel the benefit.

He said: “Being one of the younger lads I was in a bit earlier, so it’s been around 12 weeks.

“There’s been some tough mornings where you’ve just got to get through it, but it’s all enjoyable in the end and it’s what makes you the player you are.

“You’ve just got to put the work in and go as hard as you can.

“Now everyone is back in, it’s definitely better.

“I can definitely see that I’ve improved from last year, it’s just about developing.

“It’s been long and tough but I can definitely feel the benefit from it.

“Having Tommy (Leuluai) as a player, and now a coach, I’ve learnt a lot. I also had Lee (Briers) last year as well.

“I’ve always been in a position where there’s been good people to help me.

“Harry (Smith) is the number seven this year, and I’m learning a lot from him as well.

“I want to play as many games as I can.

“There’ll be times where I might be needed and times when I’m on the fringes or not playing.

“As long as I keep training the same then there’ll be opportunities, and hopefully I can take them.

“The Super League games I played helped me get used to the physicality, and then once I can defend, my skill will come off the back of that.

“I’m confident that I’m a good enough player to be at that level.

“I feel like I’ll get better in every game I play because I’ll be learning more.

“All I can do is make an impression on people and try my best.

“Defensively I’ll try to make every tackle, and in attack I’ll try things, just playing the way I can.

“My target is just to play as many Super League games as I can. I’ll just take it as it comes, and hopefully this time next year I’ll be in a better position, pushing even more to start.”

The Warriors start their pre-season campaign this weekend, with a young squad heading up to the Recreation Ground to face Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

“We’ve got a few matches coming up, so I’m looking forward to playing again because it feels like a long time,” Astley added.

“It’s going to be a young team against grown men, which will be good for everyone, because it will help us get used to the physicality and the contact.

“It’ll be wet and muddy up in Whitehaven, so it’ll be a different type of game.

“Any experience which is a bit different will help to make me a better player.

“It’ll also make us thankful for what we’ve got here in terms of our pitch and training facilities.”