Wigan Warriors 'lucky to have Lee Briers'

Lee Briers and Thomas Leuluai at Robin Park

That’s the view of Thomas Leuluai, a fellow former international half-back and skipper, who thinks the Welsh legend will help Wigan recover from a miserable season under new coach Matty Peet.

“I’ve been really impressed,I’ve really enjoyed his sessions,” said former Kiwi World Cup winner Leuluai.

“I knew he would be sound, but I’ve been very impressed with what he’s brought.

“I’ve played against him for a long time and he’s a real thinker.

“As much as we can pick up from him the better. We’re very lucky.”

Leuluai was speaking at the end of the second week of pre-season, with the players being put through their paces inside and outside their Robin Park training base.

“It’s not the nicest time of the season pre-season,” smiled Leuluai.

"But it’s a bit different and I’m enjoying the change.”